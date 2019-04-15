CPF Philippines Continues Medical and Dental Mission for Third Year to Promote Good Health for Filipinos

Mr. Eloy Castillo Eclar, Mayor of Gerona city, Philippines, presided over the Medical and Dental Mission project, which initiated and implemented by CPF Philippines for the 3 year consecutively by collaborating with Gerona’s official, village leaders, hospital, soldiers and police to promote wellbeing for Gerona villagers. Under the program, the company has provided a support of medical equipment and medicine, arranged health and dental check-up for people. At the event, Mr.Sakol Cheewakoset, Vice Chairman for agro industrial business led CPF volunteers arranged a meal for villagers who joined the activity held at Barangay Caturay in Gerona city./