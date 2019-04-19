SeaBOS Members Making a Vows to Strengthen Seafood Sustainability

Top seafood companies, including Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods), have pledged to align and synergize sustainability standard, particularly IUU related, allowing more quality, efficiency, and affordability of seafood traceability worldwide.

At Seafood Exhibition of North America (SENA), Boston, The Seafood Business for Ocean Stewardship (SeaBOS) and the Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability (GDST), two leading seafood sustainability organizations, jointly issue statement to lead seafood industry to the digital traceability era.

“We believe that reliable traceability is critical for effective supply chain management, and for ensuring that seafood is sourced from production practices that are legal, sustainable, and socially responsible,” the statement read.

Both parties, with a combined members of more than 60 companies across the world, have jointly established norms that will be the global standard for seafood industry including;

Develop shared expectations about the kinds and quality of information entering seafood supply chains;

Ensure that fishing and aquaculture enterprises around the world receive more consistent and predictable demands for the data accompanying their products;

Create a level playing field that promotes equitable market access for large and small producers from diverse countries;

Establish technical protocols for interoperability that will facilitate digital communication among thousands of actors across the seafood supply chain;

Provide a basis for more efficient and consistent regulatory practices among producer, processor, and market country governments.

Addressing growing concerns of consumers on human rights and food sustainability, Dr. Sujint Thammasart, DVM, Chief Operating Officer – Aquaculture Business of Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods), said the adoption of these practices will increase transparency and traceability of the company’s supply chain, hence boosting consumer confidence in CP Foods’ products.

“CP Foods is committed to continuously supporting the drive to transform seafood industry not only in Thailand, but the rest of the world. We strongly step forward in order to achieve responsible aquaculture business and sourcing fishmeal under IUU related regulations,” he said.

The company collaborates with both national and international groups including Thai Sustainable Fisheries Roundtable (TSFR), SEAFOOD TASK FORCE, the Fishermen Life Enhancement Center (FLEC), Seafood Business for Ocean Stewardship (SeaBOS), Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability and Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI).

Seafood Business for Ocean Stewardship (SeaBOS) is an initiative aims at making a global transformation towards sustainable seafood production and a healthy ocean, actively contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 14 – Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources. See more details at http://keystonedialogues.earth and https://traceability-dialogue.org/gdst-news/ for more details.