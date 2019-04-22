Enjoy Michelin-starred Chef Akira Back’s Special Menu at Akira Back

Bangkok, Thailand, 12 April 2019 – One day only with the exclusive dining experience with Akira Back, Michelin-starred American-raised Korean chef who redefines Asian cuisine. Sensational and succulent dishes made from premium ingredients such as Tuna Pizza with Fresh Winter Truffle, 48-hour Wagyu Short Rib, Butter Poach Maine Lobster and more will be served one-day only on April 28, 2019 for lunch and dinner at Akira Back Restaurant and Bar at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

Akira Back Restaurant and Bar is perched on the 37th floor of Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, Bangkok’s largest five-star hotel. The restaurant is enticing gourmands with one-day chance to meet with Akira Back, the renowned Michelin-starred chef whose unique American with Korean-Japanese flair cooking style earned him nods and recognition around the globe.

The exclusive menu includes dishes made with finely selected ingredients. The seven precious dishes start with an appetizer, Tuna Pizza with Fresh Winter Truffle, which is the chef’s mother’s favorite and the best-selling dish at Akira Back around the world. It says everything about Akira Back’s concept: a modern pizza with a crispy crust, umami aioli that is made out of ponzu sauce, tuna sashimi, micro shiso, and fresh truffle from Alba, Italy, which is the end of winter truffle. Next up is Shikoku Octopus, which is Mediterranean octopus braised for one hour and served cold with Thai jalapeno vinaigrette. The third appetizer is Taco Sampler, that comes in three varieties – Australian Wagyu beef bulgogi, original with local king oyster mushroom, and South Pacific big eye tuna.

Chef Akira Back is very meticulous with the main courses. His specialty includes Butter Poach Maine Lobster, where lobster is cooked slowly with butter, allowing the meat to stay tender and juicy with rich flavor. It is served with umami homemade sauce of nori paste and butter emulsion. Meat lovers get a treat with 48 Hours Wagyu Short Rib, inspired by Chef Akira’s favorite dish Galbi jjim prepared by his mother. This dish is a refined version, with Australian Wagyu short ribs cooked for 48 hours in low temperature. The sauce is a traditional Galbi jjim made from beef juice served with boiled quail egg.

If you like Japanese rolls, don’t miss Hot Mess Roll with crab tempura and avocado, topped with a sashimi “poke” with three kinds of fish; salmon, yellowtail, tuna, in cube with seaweed salad and spicy ponzu aioli sauce.

For dessert, don’t miss Mochi Cake, an example of Japanese influence in American food. The butter mochi cake is served with salted caramel popcorn, candied macadamia nuts and a coconut mango sorbet to cap off a perfect meal.

Savor the exquisite and inspiring East-meets-West flavors by Chef Akira Back for lunch (12.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.) and dinner (18.00 hrs. – 22.00 hrs.) at THB 2,800++ per person (limited seats) on April 28, 2019 only at Akira Back Restaurant and Bar, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. For more information and reservations, please call +66 (0) 2 059 5999 or email [email protected]

