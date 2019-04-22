Khaosod English is Hiring!

Apply today for the position of Staff Reporter and join our team to change the landscape of Thai English-language journalism.
- Thai national
- No age/experience limit. Fresh grads welcome!
- Able to write news and other types of content oriented in lifestyles and cultures
- Engaging English writing style, Thai proficiency
- Interest in Bangkok lifestyle and city happenings
- Sociable, good communicator
- Business-friendly attitude
Send applications to [email protected]. Include your CV, cover letter, and a brief writing sample of a news article.