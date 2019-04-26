Brighten up the Afternoon With “Violet Afternoon Tea”

Bangkok, Thailand, April 25, 2019 – Bring back the liveliness and joy with Violet Afternoon Tea, an exquisitely luxurious afternoon tea set in purple palette, served with an option lavender-inspired signature drink, “Lilac Spritz”’ or with tea or coffee at The Lobby Lounge of Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park daily throughout the month of June 2019, between 12.00-18.00 hrs.

Transform an ordinary afternoon into a perky and cheerful moment with Violet Afternoon Tea that comes in purple theme at The Lobby Lounge at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, Bangkok’s largest hotel. The exquisite afternoon tea set is also served the bartender’s special creation, Lilac Spritz, which is inspired by the fragrant, delicate purple lavender flowers. The relaxing and soothing drink is served alongside savory and sweet nibbles, lined up meticulously on three-tier stand.

Delicious nibbles in Violet Afternoon Tea set includes purple cookies, berry custard, lavender Swiss roll, classic mousse, wild mulberry tart, butterfly pea marble cake, blueberry macaron, lavender scone, summer flower butter cake while the sensational savories include soda bread baguette topped with Iberian ham and lavender butter, sweet potato custard with smoked salmon and caviar, brioche sandwich with Alaskan crab cream cheese and blue cheese cracker topped with lavender honey. The set comes with an option of Lilac Spritz or tea or coffee.

Savor the sensational taste of purple, Violet Afternoon Tea set, with nibbles and drinks of your choice at THB 999++ for two persons. The afternoon tea set is served daily from 12.00 hrs. to 18.00 hrs. between 1-30 June 2019 at The Lobby Lounge of Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

For more information and to book your Violet Afternoon Tea, please contact +66 (0) 2 059 5999 or email [email protected]