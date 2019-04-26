Enjoy special promotion “Wine Dinner” at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant

Bangkok, Thailand, April 25, 2019 – “Pagoda,” a contemporary Cantonese Chinese restaurant at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, is delighting gourmands and wine lovers with the special promotion, “Wine Dinner” where premium Italian wines are paired with exquisite Cantonese dishes, only on May 31, 2019.

The renowned Cantonese Chinese restaurant, Pagoda, at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, has so far impressed Chinese food-loving local and foreign diners alike with its traditional cooking style with modern flair that yields unique Chinese dishes. The restaurant now offers Wine Dinner promotion where fine Italian wines are paired with 5-course Chinese dinner only on May 31, 2019.

Chef Oscar Pun, Chinese cuisine chef from Hong Kong who heads the kitchen team at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant with more than two decades of experiences, proudly presents special Chinese dinner set menu created specifically to be enjoyed with fine wines from various wine producing regions of Italy.

Start the dinner with Hokkaido scallop soaked in Shanxi rose wine served with cold braised winter melon that is matched with Riserva della Cascina “IX Miglio Bianco” Lazio, IGT, 2017, followed by abalone dim sum served with fish maw in oyster and Szechuan chili sauce, paired with Riserva della Cascina “IX Miglio Rosso” Lazio, IGT, 2016. The third course – Hong Kong-style roasted duck in cherry red wine sauce – comes with a glass of Simon B Nero d’Avola, IGT, Sicily, 2016. Cleanse the palate with cherry granite and continue with the main course – braised beef ribs with pink pepper sauce and wo pang – that comes as a perfect match with Trappolini ‘Cenereto’ Rosso Lazio IGT, 2016. Cap off the dinner with sweet osmanthus and goji berry cake that goes hand in hand with Arrigoni Vermentino, Colli di Luni DOC, Liguria,2012, Italy (Late Harvest).

The Wine Dinner promotion includes meticulously prepared Chinese dishes paired with wines from Italy at 2,500++ baht per person. The dinner is served from 18.00 – 22.00 hrs. on May 31st, 2019 at “Pagoda” Chinese Restaurant, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. For more information and reservation, please contact +66 (0) 2 059 5999, email [email protected]

