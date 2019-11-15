BANGKOK — To help Pope Francis and Spanish-speaking Catholics worldwide understand the theme song written for his visit to Thailand, a Columbian priest translated it into Spanish.

Father Andres Felipe Jaramillo translated “Let Love Be the Bridge” from Thai into the Spanish “Un Puente Construir,” the Thai Catholic church said Thursday. He unveiled its Spanish lyrics Friday.

“I want Spanish-speaking people who don’t understand Thai to understand how Thai people are feeling about Pope Francis’ visit, about how joyful we are,” Jaramillo said, after singing the song at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district.

Jaramillo, who has been living in Thailand for six years and speaks fluent Thai, is a Columbian priest from a Catholic missionary organization named Yaruma Society.

“Not Hanuman,” he said, laughing. “None, or very little, Thais know about the mission.”

The Thai version is performed by various Thai Catholic celebrities, including Fond BNK48 and Tom Room 39. The church also released a new version on Friday of Saint Louis Hospital staff singing the song, from doctors to nurses to security staff, since the Pope is scheduled to visit the hospital on Nov. 21.

The translated song will be sent to Pope Francis, so he can understand the words.

“I think a lot of people want to listen to this in their own language,” Jaramillo said in Thai. “The song is not just for Christians, but all humans to form cooperation, friendships, and unity. That’s the goal of Pope Francis’ visit.”

Jaramillo said he tried to keep close to the original meaning of the song, but had to adjust some of it for lyrical purposes and to convey that the song was specific to the Pope’s 2019 Thailand visit.

“In this Thai land, welcome to your home. You invite us, Pope Francis, to confirm our faith,” a part of the Spanish chorus says.

The Catholic Social Communications of Thailand sent Khaosod English Jaramillo’s Spanish lyrics on Friday.

Song: “Un Puente Construir”

Lyrics: Andres Felipe Jaramillo

Vienes a animar y a compartir tu fe

Oh Francisco con tus gestos de bondad

Mensajero de la paz y la unidad

Fortaleces nuestros lazos de amistad

Nos llamas a primerear en el amor

Fieles al ejemplo de Jesús

A descubrir su rostro en los demás

Compartirlo a Él que es luz, vida y verdad

Un puente construir

En unidad vivir

Es el llamado que nos haces

A amarnos siempre en Jesús.

En esta tierra Thai

Bienvenido a tu hogar

Nos invitas Papa Francisco

A confirmar nuestra fe

A seguir siendo fieles

Entregándolo todo por Jesús

Desde el fin del mundo abres tu corazón

Para responder a la voz del Señor

Peregrino entre nosotros aquí estás

Para presidirnos en la caridad

Nos llamas a primerear en el amor

Fieles al ejemplo de Jesús

A descubrir su rostro en los demás

Compartirlo a Él que es luz, vida y verdad

Un puente construir

En unidad vivir

Es el llamado que nos haces

A amarnos siempre en Jesús.

En esta tierra Thai,

Bienvenido a tu hogar

Nos invitas Papa Francisco

A confirmar nuestra fe

A seguir siendo fieles

Entregándolo todo por Jesús

