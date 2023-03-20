NACC to Start Phase 2 of Online Assets Declaration System With Digital Technology on April 1

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will be ready for Phase 2 of the Online Declaration System (ODS) which will upgrade the service for the online electronic filing of assets and liabilities accounts, following positive responses from nearly ten per cent of those who have filed in Phase 1 and remarked that it was easy, convenient and fast to use.

Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, Secretary-General of the NACC who concurrently acts as spokesman of the NACC Office, said the NACC Office has launched the Online Declaration System via www.nacc.go.th and https://asset.nacc.go.th./ods-app for the conveniences of those who may be legally obliged to file assets and liabilities accounts to the NACC.

Previously, those who had filed assets and liabilities accounts had had documents enclosed and sent to the NACC Office at the headquarters or in the provinces.

Since Phase 1 of the Online Declaration System opened on October 1, 2022, positive responses have been made from 138 persons who having obligation to submit the account of assets and liabilities to the NACC.

Phase 2 of the Online Declaration System will be ready on April 1, 2023, for those who may be legally obliged to file assets and liabilities accounts under Section 102 (1-8) including:

(1) Persons holding political position

(2) Justice of the Constitutional Court

(3) Person holding a position in an independent agency

(4) Judicial official under the law on regulations of judicial officials of the Court of Justice who is in the position of the Director-General and above

(5) Official of the Administrative Court under the law on establishment of Administrative Court and administrative case procedure who is in the position of the Director-General of the Administrative Court of First Instance and above

(6) Public prosecutors under the law on regulations of public prosecutors who is in the position of the Director-General and above

(7) Person holding a high-ranking position

(8) Other positions as obliged by other laws to submit the account of assets and liabilities

Phase 3 of the Online Declaration System is scheduled to open on October 1, 2023, for those who may be legally obliged to file assets and liabilities accounts under Section 102 (9) including Local administrator, deputy local administrator, assistant local administrator and members of the local assembly as prescribed by the NACC.

The ODS can be used online via www.nacc.go.th and https://asset.nacc.go.th./ods-app. For more information, please call 1205 NACC Hot Line during office hours