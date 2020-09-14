Perching General: Prayut’s New Cover Photo Goes Viral

BANGKOK — Visitors to Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha’s official Facebook page will now be greeted with a somewhat awkward photo of the masked general peeking into a grandma’s bedroom.

The Prime Minister’s latest cover photo uploaded Friday, of him perched on a window looking into the bedroom of a grandma holding a baby, went viral over the weekend and as of Monday has more than 50,000 likes, 3,500 shares, and almost 9,000 comments.

Many of them lampooned the unintentionally hilarious layout of the photo: “If I were the grandma, I would tell him, ‘give me back my pension!’” wrote user Aum Irawat Areekit.

The photo was taken Friday while Prayut was visiting residents in the Bang Sue area as part of a community outreach program.

Of course, there were also comments showing their support for the general: “I’m so impressed by this photo. We have such a sincere prime minister who doesn’t try to build up his image. Please keep being our prime minister,” wrote user Paibun Rungkusontaweekul.

The current cover photo has received more engagement than all of his previous cover photos, including the previous one uploaded in August, which shows him wearing a mask and holding onto a child’s shoulders.

Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha visits residents in the Bang Sue area on Sept. 11, 2020. Photo: Royal Thai Government

