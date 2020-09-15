Sailor Venus!? Sign of Extraterrestrial Life Sparks Awe, Internet Jokes

BANGKOK — Netizens living on a smallish country on Earth were in awe of the possibility of life on a neighboring planet Tuesday.

While a majority of Thais either don’t know or don’t care about the news that a gas associated with living organisms was found on Venus, memes and jokes celebrating the discovery have lifted-off on social media.

“Maybe my hubby can be found on #Venus. NASA and humanity, I’m cheering you on to find me my boy,” tweeted the supposedly single @Hallscools.

“They found phosphine molecules on Venus, which means the possibility of life. But I haven’t found the possibility of us on our planet yet,” the possibly heartbroken @Iamannuke wrote.

“Will aliens be this hot?” @ppmg1147 tweeted with a photo of South Korean actor Kim Soo‑Hyun in the 2013 drama “My Love from the Star,” where he plays an immortal alien.

@Realicephan tweeted pictures of Sailor Venus from the popular anime Sailor Moon: “The only living thing that can live on Venus.”

User Anton Boyd also gave us a throwback from 1994: he posted a poster of the soap opera “Dao Pra Sook” (Venus).

The drama centers around a rich man who “buys,” rapes, and falls in love with a virgin prostitute (remember, this is fiction) named Dao Pra Sook because she was born when Venus was clearly visible in the sky.

Talk about out-of-the-world cliche!