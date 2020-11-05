A Royal Loy Krathong/Halloween Spook From Princess Ubolratana

BANGKOK — His Majesty the King’s elder sister posted a photo on her Instagram in which she can be seen celebrating both Halloween and Loy Krathong at the same time.

The photo appeared to be taken on Oct. 31 at Ratchaworadit Pier near the Grand Palace.

She can be seen wearing a Rama V-style Thai costume and holding up both her arms with a snarling mouth.

Although her Instagram account @Nichax is private, it is widely followed by the public.

Uboratana relinquished her royal status when she married an American in 1972, though King Vajiralongkorn said in a statement in 2019 that she is still considered part of the Royal Family.

Photo: Nichax / Instagram

