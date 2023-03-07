Turtle Beach Launches First Carbon Neutral Products

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE) – Leading gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) today announced two new colorways, Teal and Pink, are now available for its Designed for Xbox Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX wireless gaming headset. The new Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Teal and Pink colorways are also Turtle Beach’s first certified CarbonNeutral® products, with emissions reduced and offset in line with The CarbonNeutral Protocol, marking an important milestone in the Company’s ongoing sustainability efforts.

The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX upped the series’ already impressive offering with a massive 48+ hour battery life and multiplatform connectivity with more gaming systems, in addition to the powerful 3D spatial surround sound*, crystal-clear mic performance, and unmatched comfort that’s made the Stealth 600 series headsets top-selling products since their debut. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Teal and Pink join the Black, Midnight Red, and Arctic Camo colorways for the same $129.99 MSRP, and all options are available now at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005473/en/

Since their August 2020 debut, Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 Gen 2 has been the #1 best-selling headset series. Additionally, popular gaming publication MP1st reviewed the Designed for Xbox Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and awarded it their Editor’s Choice designation, saying, “They’re excellent, and maybe in fact amongst the best headsets I have ever used on consoles.”

“Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Teal and Pink not only give gamers more color options – which we know they love, but also the peace of mind knowing one of their most used gaming accessories is carbon neutral,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Teal and Pink are Turtle Beach’s first CarbonNeutral® products, and their launch is another important and significant step forward in our sustainability efforts.”

Stark continued, “Last year we transitioned most of our gaming headsets to use sustainably sourced paper trays and packaging materials, and eliminated most plastics from the packaging, including up to 90% reduction in plastic in the packaging for some models. We also reduced overall packaging size on key models, which further reduces paper use and lowers carbon output during transportation. In addition to incorporating sustainability into new and future products, Turtle Beach is also proud to be part of Climate Impact Partners’ Million Mangroves program, where we contribute to helping develop new mangrove forests which help combat carbon.”

Mangroves are a high-impact, carbon-dense, natural climate solution that also provide important protection in coastal areas, enable fish and water species to thrive, and create valuable timber products which are resistant to rot and insects. Over 35% of Mangroves, named the “wonder tree” due to their ability to store four times more carbon than a rainforest, have already been deforested.

Climate Impact Partners, specialist in carbon market solutions for climate action, created the Million Mangroves program to showcase companies’ commitment to climate action today and deliver immediate results by financing one of the highest impact climate and blue carbon solutions available.