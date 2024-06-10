Fine Arts Dept. Defends 400-year-old Lanna-style Stucco Giants Restoration

BANGKOK — After being widely criticized over the weekend about the restoration of more than 400-year-old Lanna-style giant statues in a Chiang Mai temple, where the cement coating made the statues look completely rebuilt, the Fine Arts Department defends its work.

On June 10, Mr. Phanombuth Jantarachoti, Director-General of the Fine Arts Department, told ‘Matichon’ that this topic naturally has both supporters and critics. He insisted that the Fine Arts Department team has documented all the evidence and steps of the restoration process at Wat Umong Suan Phutthatham in the Mueang district of Chiang Mai province.

Earlier, Assistant Professor Dr. Surachai Chongchitngam, a lecturer at the Faculty of Fine Arts, Chiang Mai University, has posted a complaint that Wat Umong Suan Phutthatham, a famous temple in Chiang Mai Province, has plastered cement over the statues, leaving no trace of the ancient artifacts. This act has diminished the value of these precious ancient artworks and caused damage to the arts.

“The Lanna-style giant sculptures were originally in perfect condition, albeit very old, 400-500 years, and had unique characteristics that differed from the giant statues in Ayutthaya and Rattanakosin art in Bangkok. Therefore, they held historical value that is rare and should be preserved,” Assistant Professor Dr. Surachai stated.

He also call for the person responsible for the idea of the restoration and the one who funded it should come forward and take responsibility, along with the relevant authorities, and provide an explanation to the public.

Subsequently, Phra Khru Samuh Boonlert Chaiyavaso, the abbot, and Phra Phira, a monk responsible for overseeing the restoration of the two giants, stated that earlier this year, the governor of Chiang Mai visited the temple. Impressed by the site, he noticed the damaged statues and coordinated with the Fine Arts Department for their restoration, which was completed several months ago.

“The entire temple is already listed by the Fine Arts Department, meaning the temple has no right to carry out restoration work on its own. Our role is only to observe and facilitate the work of the officials handling the restoration,” the monks said.

Director-General of the Fine Arts Department explained that Wat Umong is a tourist attraction where many people come to pray. The temple houses two huge statues that are in a dilapidated state as sand and gravel are falling from the stucco. Therefore, Chiang Mai Province has talked to the Fine Arts Department about restoring these sculptures.

The Department of Fine Arts then provided a budget for the restoration of the two giants. There were two options for the restoration method. The first was traditional restoration, which carried a high risk of further damage.

The second method the restoration team decided on was to place a layer or modeling over the original structure of the giants. This method not only protects the original stucco layer, but also restores the full form of the statues and prevents them from becoming ruins.

After discussions with the province, the Fine Arts Department opted for the second method, as the temple is still a major tourist attraction with many devotees. This method was carefully considered in terms of artistic style. If there was insufficient evidence, the method could not have been used. The department commissioned suitable local craftsmen to carry out the restoration.

The chosen method aimed to restore the statues to their original, complete state, referring to ancient art forms, such as adding elements based on historical evidence found on the hands of the giants. This process was based on thorough research, which was not about giving old statues a new look, but restoring them according to traditional art styles.

“The records of this restoration have been archived in the Chiang Mai archives. As a result, there will be evidence of the methods and reasoning applied in this year’s restoration, even 50 or 100 years from now,” said Mr. Phanombuth.

