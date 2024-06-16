Discovering Hidden Café on Pattaya Walking Street

Pattaya is known as a vibrant tourist destination, famous for its beauty and unique attractions that attract visitors from all over the world. Known as the city that never sleeps, Pattaya offers a variety of experiences, from the dazzling nightlife to the tranquil daytime scenes.

Khaosod Online visited Pattaya’s Walking Street during the day to capture the atmosphere. In contrast to the lively nightlife, the area is relatively quiet during the day, with a few passers-by heading towards Bali Hai Pier or other destinations.

Vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, drive freely along the road, which is closed to traffic at night to accommodate tourists. During the day, employees of the various stores prepare for the night ahead. Some stores, such as fast food outlets and clothing stores, are already open.

Strolling through the area, we came across a sign leading to the Banlay Home Café, a hidden gem on Walking Street. This café offers a perfect ambience with stunning views of Pattaya Beach and Bali Hai Pier as well as the iconic Pattaya City sign on Pratumnak Hill. Visitors can enjoy a tranquil perspective of Pattaya, making it an ideal spot for chic photos and relaxed moments.

Banlay Home Café offers a variety of drinks, desserts and food, starting at just 70 baht. The café is open from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm, making it an excellent choice for café lovers or those looking for a quiet retreat from the nighttime crowds.

For those who appreciate café hopping or want to experience a quieter side of Pattaya, Banlay Home Café on Walking Street is a must. Enjoy the charming atmosphere and scenic views while you chow down on your favorite dishes.

______