20 New Eateries Join Thailand’s Michelin Bib Gourmand List for 2025

BANGKOK — The MICHELIN Guide Thailand has expanded its prestigious Bib Gourmand list to 156 venues, adding 20 new entries for 2025. The announcement comes ahead of the official MICHELIN Guide Ceremony scheduled for November 28, 2024.

Among the newcomers are five establishments from Chon Buri, a region making its debut in the guide. The selections range from upscale restaurants to modest street food vendors, representing approximately 15 different cuisine types including Southern Thai, Isan, and Thai Contemporary.

“Our inspectors discovered numerous simple restaurants and small eateries that are local favorites,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guides. “These establishments preserve their culinary heritage across generations, offering remarkable cuisine at pocket-friendly prices.”

The Bib Gourmand distinction, symbolized by the “Michelin Man,” recognizes restaurants offering high-quality food at reasonable prices. The 2025 selection spans multiple regions, including 52 venues in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, 20 in Chiang Mai, and various establishments across Thailand’s northeastern Isan region, southern provinces, and popular tourist destinations like Phuket and Ko Samui.

Notable new entries include Khao Mun Gai Nha Jone, a perpetually busy eatery serving delicious, tender and juicy chicken with sauces that add a real kick; Janhom, a southern Thai restaurant known for its intense flavors and house-made curry paste; Morakot Kitchen, a 120-year-old establishment famous for its authentic fish cakes; and Khao Lam Mae Khai Toon Klao, a 60-year-old dessert stall specializing in traditional sweetened sticky rice cooked in bamboo.

