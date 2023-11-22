Thai fans have always rejoiced in the works and lifestyles of K-pop singer “Lisa Blackpink,” or Lisa Manobal. She and her Blackpink companions flew high again on Tuesday night when they attended a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace with the South Korean president delegation.

Netizens have shared pictures of South Korean girl band Blackpink ahead of the State Banquet and also video clips in which The King praised them.

The Associated Press reported that King Charles III hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife at a glittering banquet at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, as Britain rolled out the red carpet for a formal state visit aimed at strengthening trade and defense ties between the two countries.

The U.K. government hopes the Korean leader’s three-day visit will help cement an “ Indo-Pacific tilt ” in its foreign and trade policy.

The king and Queen Camilla hosted Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee at a sumptuous white tie and tiara banquet at Buckingham Palace, where Charles paid tribute to South Korea’s political and economic advances and celebrated its culture. The monarch even singled out for praise the K-pop girl group Blackpink, whose members were among more than 170 guests in the grand ballroom.

“I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, better known collectively as Blackpink, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience,” Charles said in his banquet speech. “I can only admire how they can prioritize these vital issues, as well as being global superstars.”

“Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style!” he joked, referring to the global hit song by Korean rapper Psy.

Camilla donned the late Queen Elizabeth II ‘s ruby and diamond Burmese tiara and a red gown for the occasion, while Kate, the Princess of Wales, chose a white gown paired with what’s known as the Strathmore Rose tiara. The headpiece had belonged to Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother.

Earlier Tuesday Charles and Camilla welcomed Yoon and his wife at Horse Guards Parade, a military parade ground in central London. Heir to the throne Prince William and government ministers also attended the welcome ceremony, where the king and president inspected rows of soldiers from the Scots Guards in gray tunics and bearskin hats.

The visiting couple traveled by horse-drawn coach down an avenue lined with British and Korean flags to Buckingham Palace.

Lisa Blackpink, or Lalisa Manobal, was praised as Thailand’s soft power. She has helped promote local Thai products, from stick meatballs in Burirum, the traditional Thai crown, to donning a Thai sarong when visiting Ayutthaya.

Later She posted a short video of herself and her friends dancing while using a straw to drink Nong Pho pasteurised milk, with the caption “drinking milk before bed” This leads to a sharp increase in the sales of the cooperative’s products.

