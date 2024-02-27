Ghibli “Cat Bus” Electric Vehicles Unveiled at Central Japan Park

NAGOYA – Low-speed electric vehicles modeled after the Cat Bus from Studio Ghibli’s anime film “My Neighbor Totoro” were unveiled Tuesday by the prefectural government and are set to run in a central Japan park housing the “Ghibli Park” theme park.

Visitors will be able to ride the vehicles in the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, starting March 16. The roughly 10-minute route will take passengers through a section of the grounds inaccessible to pedestrians.

The prefectural park, built at a former World Expo venue, is home to multiple attractions comprising the Ghibli Park theme park, which recreates the worlds portrayed in the internationally renowned studio’s animated works.

The vehicle can carry up to five passengers. Five of the low-speed automobiles will service the park.

Hoping to evoke the charm of the magical character from the 1988 hit movie, the vehicles feature a front design shaped like the cat’s face, complete with illuminating eyes, and seats upholstered with a fur-like material.

Passengers will receive a commemorative card illustrated by the film’s director, Hayao Miyazaki.

His eldest son, Goro Miyazaki, a film director at the studio who supervised the construction of Ghibli Park, said he hopes visitors will take to the vehicles.

Tickets cost 1,000 yen ($6.70) for adults and 500 yen for children from 4 years old to elementary school age.