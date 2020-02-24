Thai Electrosynth Meets ‘Battleship Potemkin’ This Sunday

BANGKOK — Rebel with your Imperial Russian Navy comrades against eating maggot-ridden meat to a smooth synthwave soundtrack by one of Thailand’s top soundtrack composers this Sunday.

“Battleship Potemkin” will screen 7pm Sunday at the Bangkok Screening Room – set to the tune of experimental electronic music by Viveka duo, which includes popular actor Pachara “Peach” Chirathivat.

“Usually live music played to classic films in Thailand is a single pianist or violinist,” Sarinya Manamuti, co-founder of Bangkok Screening Room said. “This is really experimental, with synthesizers. I don’t think it’s ever been done before here.”

Viveka is an electronic music duo of Pakorn Musikaboonlert, a film composer known for his soundtracks for critically-acclaimed Vanishing Point (2015) and role as bassist in the Siam Secret Service band, and actor Pachara “Peach” Chirathivat. Viveka composed for Ten Years Thailand, the 2018 film anthology of dystopian Thai films shown for that year’s Cannes Film Fest.

The duo also perform electronic music, with Peach as the lead vocals, under the name White Rose band.

Composing new sound for “Battleship Potemkin” isn’t new – the 2005 restored version has a soundtrack by another duo – English ‘80s synthpop pair Pet Shop Boys.

“Battleship Potemkin” portrays the 1905 mutiny of a Russian battleship crew against their officers, an incident that later paved the way for the Russian Revolution. The movie is a silent era masterpiece of director Sergei Eisenstein and has been called one of the best films ever made.

Sunday’s screening will have both English and Thai subtitles.

Tickets are 400 baht for adults and 360 baht for students and include one drink. Film and performance start at 7pm at Bangkok Screening Room on Soi Saladaeng 1 and can be reached on foot from BTS Sala Daeng exit No. 4 or MRT Lumphini’s exit No. 2.