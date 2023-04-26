Nine political parties will participate “The Last War” Election Forum

Matichon Group X Daily News’ next election forum will be on Tuesday, May 2 at Siam Paragon’s Royal Paragon Hall. Billed as “The Last War”, nine political parties will participate in the three sessions running from noon to 5.15 p.m.

The first session entitled “Young Blood Compete for the Future” features the following speakers who will express their political vision: Sililpas Kongtrakarn of Move Forward Party, Radklao Suwannakiri of the United Thai Nation Party, Methi Arun of the Democrat Party, Sakaojai Poonsawad of Pheu Thai Party, Ittidej Supong of Bhumjai Thai Party, Panitarn Prachuabmor of Thai Sang Thai Party, Atchawit Cherngklinchan of Chart Thai Pattana Party, Vivian Chulamont of Chart Pattana Kla Party and Rapipat Sumerchotemetha of Phalang Pracharath Party.

Session two, entitled “general leading the charge” compose of key party members or figures explaining their key political, business and social policies and strategies particularly towers the last stretch before the general election.

Speakers are: Thanathorn Juangrungruangkit speaking on behalf of Future Forward Party, Kiat Sitti-amorn of the Democrat Party, Nuttawut Sai-gua of Pheu Thai, Puttipong Punnakarn of Bhumjai Thai, Sita Tiwari of Thai Sang Thai, Chartchai Payuhanavychai of Chart Thai Pattana, Attaint Suwannapakdi of Chart Pattana Kla and Chaiwut Tanakmanusorn of Phalang Pracharath Party.

The third and last session is entitled “Commander-in-chief, visions and pledges”. PM candidates or leaders from seven political parties will speak about what they will do if elected, time frame and how to strengthenThailand.

They are: Pita Limjaroenrat of Move Forward Party, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the United Thai Nation Party, Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party, Anutin Charnveerakul of Bhumjai Thai Party, Sudarat Keyuraphan of Thai Sang Thai Party Varawut Silpa-archa of Chart Thai Pattana Party and Suwat Liptapanlop, chairman of Chart Pattana Kla Party.

Those interested can register to participate on all media channels of Matichon Group and Daily News.

Viewers can follow the forum online at all these media outlet. They are: Matichon Online, Matichon TV, The Poltics, Khaosod, Khaosod English, Prachachat, Matichon Weekender, Daily News Online and Daily News YouTube.

Khaosod English’s Pravit Rojanaphruk will provide simultaneous interpretation for the last session Live on Khaosod English Facebook page.