Have Fun With Mono29 Pattaya Countdown 2024 The Fantastic Beach

“Your Boy TJ” leads a group of artists to shake up Pattaya Beach on the second night. At the event“ MONO29 PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2024,” during December 29-31.

Getting closer and closer With the end-of-year fun that’s about to happen. For the world-class concert organized by Pattaya City-Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, Tourism Authority of Thailand. Pattaya Office and MONO29 ( Mono Twenty Nine) television station jointly organized an event to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year. “ MONO29 PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2024 THE FANTASTIC BEACH ” (Mono29 Pattaya Countdown 2024 The Fantastic Beach )

In order to promote and publicize tourism in Pattaya. The event is filled with various activities throughout 3 days and 3 nights, complete with production of lights, colors, and sound. Between 29-31 December this year from 5:00 p.m. onwards at Pattaya beach. Chonburi Province, including the event “ KOH LAN PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2024″ ( Koh Lan Pattaya Countdown 2024) on December 31 at Koh Lan from 7:00 p.m. onwards as well.

Your Boy TJ is the representative of the artists invited to the event. Run interprets it within the event for you to hear:

“Hello to MONO29 fans and all friends and brothers and sisters. I would like to invite everyone to come have fun and enjoy the countdown concert. On Pattaya beach For me, I have prepared songs and fun to give to the people of Pattaya and all Thai people, please wait and see. The fun will take place throughout 3 nights from 29-31 December. Come see me on 30 December as well. If anyone doesn’t have plans to go anywhere, come and meet me. I guarantee it will be the most excruciating.”

There are also many famous artists preparing to join in spreading happiness at this event at the event “ MONO29 PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2024 THE FANTASTIC BEACH ” (Mono29 Pattaya Countdown 202 4 The Fantastic Beach ) at Pattaya Beach. For this December 30th, meet Artist INDIGO ( Indigo) , TILLY BIRDS ( Tilly Birds) , KLEAR ( Clear) , BODYSLAM ( Bodyslam) , URBOYTJ ( Your Boy TJ) and JOEYBOY ( Joey Boy) You can visit and participate in various activities for free throughout the event.

#PATTAYACOUNTDOWN2024 #KOHLANPATTAYACOUNTDOWN2024