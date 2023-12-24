Have Fun With Mono29 Pattaya Countdown 2024 The Fantastic Beach

By
Matichon Marketing
-

Your Boy TJ” leads a group of artists to shake up Pattaya Beach on the second night. At the event MONO29 PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2024,” during December 29-31.

Getting closer and closer With the end-of-year fun that’s about to happen. For the world-class concert organized by Pattaya City-Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, Tourism Authority of Thailand. Pattaya Office and MONO29 ( Mono Twenty Nine) television station jointly organized an event to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year.  MONO29 PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2024 THE FANTASTIC BEACH  (Mono29 Pattaya Countdown 2024 The Fantastic Beach ) 

Your Boy TJ

In order to promote and publicize tourism in Pattaya. The event is filled with various activities throughout 3 days and 3 nights, complete with production of lights, colors, and sound. Between 29-31 December this year from 5:00 p.m. onwards at Pattaya beach. Chonburi Province, including the event  KOH LAN PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2024″ ( Koh Lan Pattaya Countdown 2024) on December 31 at Koh Lan from 7:00 p.m. onwards as well. 

Your Boy TJ is the representative of the artists invited to the event. Run interprets it within the event for you to hear:

Hello to MONO29 fans and all friends and brothers and sisters. I would like to invite everyone to come have fun and enjoy the countdown concert. On Pattaya beach For me, I have prepared songs and fun to give to the people of Pattaya and all Thai people, please wait and see. The fun will take place throughout 3 nights from 29-31 December. Come see me on 30 December as well. If anyone doesn’t have plans to go anywhere, come and meet me. I guarantee it will be the most excruciating.”

There are also many famous artists preparing to join in spreading happiness at this event at the event  MONO29 PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2024 THE FANTASTIC BEACH ” (Mono29 Pattaya Countdown 202 4 The Fantastic Beach ) at Pattaya Beach. For this December 30th, meet Artist INDIGO ( Indigo) , TILLY BIRDS ( Tilly Birds) , KLEAR ( Clear) , BODYSLAM ( Bodyslam) , URBOYTJ ( Your Boy TJ) and JOEYBOY ( Joey Boy) You can visit and participate in various activities for free throughout the event.

#PATTAYACOUNTDOWN2024 #KOHLANPATTAYACOUNTDOWN2024

