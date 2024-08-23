Cinema for All Ages: Pattaya Film Festival 2024 Opens to Public

PATTAYA — The Pattaya Film Festival 2024 is presented from August 21 to 25, featuring more than 20 films from around the world. Screenings are taking place both in theaters and outdoor venues, promoting a diverse film-viewing culture for audiences of all ages. All films will be shown free of charge.

Prachya Unphetwaragon, Deputy Governor of Chonburi Province, inaugurated the Pattaya Film Festival 2024 at Central Marina Shopping Center in Pattaya City, Chonburi Province, on August 21.

The 2nd Pattaya Film Festival held in various venues in Pattaya, such as Central Marina shopping mall, Terminal 21 shopping mall, Burapha University, and Pattaya Redemptorist Technological College for People with Disabilities.

“The films in the festival are divided into the following programs:

International Competition: A selection of quality films with challenging and interesting content by new directors, suitable for both Thai and international audiences. Films compete for a prize of 5,000 US dollars and a trophy. Films in this program include:

Last Shadow at First Light (Singapore)

Gitling (Philippines)

The Monk and the Gun (Bhutan)

The Tenants (South Korea)

Sea Sparkle (Denmark)

The Great Phuket (China)

Panorama: A selection of films that have made a name for themselves at international film festivals in the past year, as well as classic films. Films in this program include:

Next Sohee

The Taste of Things

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Opus

Waltz with Bashir

My Sea Has Slight to Moderate Waves (with director present)

Not So Close (with director present)

One For the Road

Last Life in the Universe

Somsr 422R

Jury Showcase: Three films will be screened in honor of the participating jury members:

Last Time I Saw Macao by Portuguese director Joao Pedro Rodrigues

Tiger Stripes by Malaysian director Amanda Nell Eu

Morrison, a Thai film by Puttipong Aroonpheng

For outdoor screenings at Lan Pho Public Park, Na Kluea Market, the focus is on entertaining films such as “The Undertaker,” (Sup Pa Rer) last year’s hit, and “Pattaya Heat,” the latest action film set in Pattaya.”

The City of Pattaya is leveraging its film festival to achieve multiple goals beyond tourism promotion. The city aims to raise awareness about its cinematic potential, encourage local community participation, and involve film industry professionals. This initiative is expected to stimulate investment, create jobs for locals, and contribute to Thailand’s economic growth.

The second Pattaya Film Festival, a key component of the city’s “City of Film” campaign, offers a diverse program. Activities include film screenings, a competition, the “Documentary Pitch 2024” workshop, tours of film locations, and industry seminars. These events showcase Pattaya’s potential as a prime filming destination.

Pattaya’s ultimate goal is to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the film category. This ambition is supported by a 2022 Memorandum of Understanding signed with 12 organizations. The agreement aims to propel Pattaya towards UCCN recognition and establish the city as a film industry hub, aligning with the Pattaya City Development Plan (2022-2027).

Through these efforts, Pattaya is positioning itself not just as a tourist destination, but as a significant player in the global film industry.

