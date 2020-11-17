Book Discounted Buffets in Bangkok Through This App

BANGKOK — There’s an app that helps you gorge gourmet buffets for less as a pat-on-the-back for getting through this century’s annus horribilis.

The Hungry Hub dining app allows diners to book discounted dinners at more than 400 restaurants, most of them offering all-you-can-eat deals, including those located inside Bangkok’s luxury hotels.

“The prices of the buffets are quite worth it, such as the price of the buffet for Audrey Cafe,” Anchasa Burarak, public relations officer at Hungry Hub, said by phone. “If I just walk-in to the restaurant, one dish might already be this price.”

Think of it as an Eatigo, but with an emphasis on buffets.

Hungry Hub founder and CEO Srasit Sachdev said in a press release that Hungry Hub saw decreased usage from March to June during the pandemic, but is now working to provide promotional offers to diners. The app plans to launch in Phuket and Pattaya in December.

Among those listed in the application are restaurants from Marriott Group and Banyan Tree hotels, as well as Copper International Buffet, Crab & Claw, and Sushi Den.

The Hungry Hub app is available on both iOS and Android, and can also be booked via their website.