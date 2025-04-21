Health Ministry Responds to Thai Pavilion Criticism in World Expo Osaka

BANGKOK — The organizers of the Thailand Pavilion at World Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan have addressed public criticism regarding $27 million budget, which some netizens considered excessive relative to the content presented.

Critics characterized it as having “private sector design with government content.”

The Ministry of Public Health, the host agency for this event, held a press conference on April 21 to clarify the situation. Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, Permanent Secretary for Public Health, explained that the $27 million (900-million-baht) budget is actually lower than the $36 million (1.2 billion baht) spent at the previous World Expo in Dubai five years ago, despite Japan’s high costs.

Dr. Opas acknowledged that preparation was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020, but emphasized that all processes followed Thai government regulations while also complying with Japan’s strict labor laws.

Regarding criticism about the content, Dr. Opas stated that the pavilion aims to showcase Thailand’s healthcare capabilities while also supporting economic growth through business matching opportunities, particularly promoting Thai massage as a potential revenue generator.

The pavilion, designed by A49 Architects, features a traditional Thai roof design with large glass walls. Its theme “Immunity” focuses on nature, lifestyle, culture, food, and health. Some visitors have suggested that the pavilion should emphasize modern health innovations and technology rather than historical elements, which they feel would better align with the expo’s future-oriented theme.

Since opening on April 13, the pavilion has welcomed approximately 10,000 visitors daily. Dr. Opas noted that while there has been criticism, there has also been substantial praise, especially from international visitors.

Officials expect to attract over 3 million visitors throughout the six-month expo, representing 10% of total attendance, which they believe will enhance Thailand’s reputation as an international health center.

Dr. Korkrit Limphasammut, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support, added that besides exhibitions, the pavilion offers daily demonstrations of Thai massage targeting office syndrome relief, showcasing this UNESCO-recognized practice.

He explained that this year’s Thailand Pavilion aligns with the World Expo’s theme of “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” The pavilion showcases Thailand’s approach to creating fulfilling lives, happiness, and positioning the country as a global health center by connecting Thai cultural soft power with medical innovation, health, and wellness initiatives.

“Our content must address these challenges,” said Dr. Korkrit, noting that all exhibitions have been approved by the organizing team and will rotate monthly to maintain visitor interest. The official opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 24.

Addressing procurement concerns, Dr. Korkrit outlined the project timeline: On December 20, 2022, the Cabinet approved the budget and implementation plan, followed by the March 14, 2023 approval of $26 million (867.88 million baht), with the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) designated as the implementing agency.

The bidding process required three announcements due to various inquiries and inspections. RMA110 Company ultimately won with a bid of $25.8 million (862 million baht), slightly under budget. Rightman Company, which previously organized Thailand’s exhibition in Italy in 2015, was involved as part of a joint bid.

Dr. Korkrit clarified that due to documentation complexities, DHSS decided to work with only one of the companies rather than maintaining a formal joint venture structure, contradicting media reports that suggested impropriety in the process.

At the press conference, Mr. Uppatham Nisitsukcharoen, executive director representing both Rightman Company and the RMA110 joint venture, presented the exhibition procurement contract to the media. The contract, complete with tax identification information, confirms that all exhibition construction falls under the operational framework agreed upon with the Department of Health Service Support.

