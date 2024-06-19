Special Privileges for Direct Commercial Flights to U-Tapao Airport

CHONBURI — U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport has welcomed two new direct airlines to help boost Thailand’s tourism industry by expanding its market base to Central Asian and ASEAN tourists.

Advisor to the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Jirawat Leenakanit, stated that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has integrated marketing collaboration with U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport to increase the number of international flights, scheduled and charter flights from countries such as India, Vietnam, and China to Pattaya, as well as to increase domestic flights from other regions.

“This is a great opportunity for Thailand to attract tourists from these two countries, enhancing the tourism atmosphere during Thailand’s low season,” he said.

TAT has special offers for commercial flights interested in conducting operations at U-Tapao Airport, such as exempting landing fees and offering reductions on parking charges. This accomplishment is the outcome of cooperation across various sectors, including KOMPAS, a prominent travel company from Kazakhstan, and SCAT Airlines, which has initiated a direct charter flight route from Almaty, Kazakhstan, to U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport using a Boeing 737-Max that can accommodate 219 passengers.

On June 17, 2024, the inaugural flights of the two airlines arrived at U-Tapao Airport. SCAT Airlines flight VSV5357 arrived directly from Almaty, Kazakhstan, with 219 passengers, and AirAsia flight AK840 arrived directly from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with 189 passengers.

U-Tapao Airport officials, TAT, and government and private agencies in the area, including the tourist police, provincial sports officials, and local tourism associations, joined in welcoming tourists to show friendship. They are ready to reinforce Pattaya as a popular destination.

The Deputy Governor for the European, Americas, Middle Eastern, and African markets of TAT, Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, stated that expanding SCAT Airlines’ routes is crucial in promoting travel to Thailand for Kazakh tourists. In 2023, 172,282 Kazakh tourists visited Thailand. From January 1 to April 30, 2024, 95,789 Kazakh tourists have already traveled to Thailand, marking an increase of 19.39% due to the Visa Exemption policy extended until August 31.

In the year 2023, Thailand welcomed 4,626,422 tourists from Malaysia, and during the period spanning January 1 to April 30, 2024, Thailand received 1,569,856 Malaysian tourists, showing a 15.64% increase.

“Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sermsak Pongpanich, revealed that from June 10 to 16, 2024, Thailand welcomed 16 million foreign tourists. The short-haul and long-haul market segments increased by 9.61% and 4.90%, respectively, from the previous week.

The ongoing Islamic religious holidays, including Eid al-Adha or Hari Raya Haji, greatly boosted tourist numbers from the Middle East by 97.82%, as well as increases from Malaysia (32.99%), Indonesia (37.70%), and Singapore (17.94%).”

________