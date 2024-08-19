Taiwanese Visitors to Thailand 2024: Over 1M Expected, Spending $1,150 Each

BANGKOK — The Taiwanese tourism market for Thailand is a quality segment with continuous growth potential. A TAT executive said it is expected that the number of Taiwanese visitors to Thailand this year could be between 1.1 and 1.2 million.

Nithee Seeprae, deputy governor for marketing communications at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said that from January to 8 August, 2024, 655,392 Taiwanese tourists have already traveled to Thailand, an increase of 64 percent compared to the same period in 2023. This figure is approaching the target set by the TAT of 720,000 visitors. In 2023, the total number of Taiwanese tourists visiting Thailand was 780,000, generating revenue of 470 billion baht ($13.6 billion).

Last week, the TAT organized a promotional event in Taipei, the Amazing Thailand Travel Fair 2024, which was a collaboration between the TAT, Taipei Trade and Economic Bureau, Team Thailand, Taiwanese tourism companies and airlines. The event offered special travel packages and discounted airfares to aggressively target the Taiwanese market and attracted 10,000 visitors during the event.

Sarima Jindamat, director of the Taiwan office at TAT, explained that Taiwanese tourists are quality travelers who appreciate convenience, enjoy traditional Thai massages, spas and Thai cuisine for its diversity. The majority of Taiwanese tourists are millennials, families and office workers.

When breaking down the travel segments, it was found that 70 percent of Taiwanese tourists are independent travelers (FIT), while 30 percent travel in tour groups. The average spend of Taiwanese tourists is around 40,000 baht ($1,150) per person per trip (5-6 days).

According to the International Tourist Behavior Survey 2024, the most popular destinations for Taiwanese tourists are Bangkok, Chonburi (Pattaya), Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima (Khao Yai) and Krabi. The main travel season for Taiwanese tourists is July-August, which coincides with the school vacations and is dominated by family travelers. In September, the focus shifts to office workers.

The main purposes for visiting Thailand are leisure/vacation (86.67 percent), business combined with leisure (5.33 percent), ecotourism (1.33 percent), culinary tourism (0.67 percent) and sports competitions (0.67 percent).

Key audiences to keep an eye on include golf enthusiasts (high-spending quality tourists) traveling to Hua Hin, Bangkok, Pattaya and Prachinburi, as well as the younger generation interested in BL (Boys’ Love) and GL (Girls’ Love) content, who are likely to be repeat visitors.

The top five favorite activities of Taiwanese tourists are enjoying Thai cuisine, visiting historical sites, spa treatments, beach activities and experiencing the local lifestyle.

Sarima added that the TAT office in Taipei wants to promote various regions of Thailand, including major cities and lesser-known destinations such as Bangkok, Khao Yai, Pattaya, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Hua Hin, Prachinburi, Chiang Mai and others.

As the main flight routes are still Bangkok and Chiang Mai, there are plans to expand the flight routes to Southern Thailand in cooperation with airlines and travel agencies. Currently, some flights are operated as charter flights.

TAT also plans to increase direct flights to Thailand’s southern tourist cities and U-Tapao Airport. This plan is being developed in cooperation with airlines, travel companies and the government to bring Taiwanese tourists to Thailand’s eastern region.

