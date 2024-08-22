Thailand Tackles ‘Cheap Travel’ Issues Despite Chinese Top Foreign Tourists

BANGKOK — The free visa policy for 53 countries/territories has led to a continuous increase in the number of tourists entering Thailand, with Chinese tourists ranking first. However, there are growing concerns that money is not flowing into Thailand as it should because Chinese zero-dollar tours have returned.

According to Tourism and Sports Economic Division, from January 1 to August 18, 2024, Thailand received a total of 22,474,172 foreign tourists who generated revenue of 1.05 trillion baht through their spending. The five countries with the highest number of tourists are China (4,555,262), Malaysia (3,104,092), India (1,294,076), South Korea (1,193,255) and Russia (1,053,724).

Although Chinese tourists top the list, Thailand faces challenges related to market-disrupting tours [The practice of foreign tour companies using Thai nominees to bring foreign tour groups to Thailand involves offering the lowest possible prices — “underbidding with a willingness to take a loss” — to put Thai tour companies out of business and drive them out of the market].

Sermsak Pongpanich, the Minister of Tourism and Sports mentioned that the government is continuously monitoring and addressing these issues. Officials are investigating any hidden registration of intellectual property, which is critical because certain laws do not make it easy for foreigners to do business in Thailand.

“I urge Thai citizens to monitor and inform the authorities, especially in cases where foreigners use Thai nominees to register businesses that they cannot operate themselves in the country. This vigilance is important because it protects our national interests. The money earned by foreign tourists should circulate in the country and benefit Thai traders,” he said.

Sermsak also mentioned that since taking office, he has discussed cooperation with the Chinese government to seriously tackle the problem of market-disrupting tours. The cooperation has been positive and continuous talks are being held to address the issues as China also does not want any negative incidents that could harm the good relations between the two countries.

In terms of domestic tourism, Somrudi Jitjong, Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that the TAT is confident of achieving the 2024 target of 200 million domestic trips, an increase of 25 percent from 2023, or returning to 2019 levels before the COVID-19 pandemic. This is expected to generate about 1.08 trillion baht in the economy.

At the same time, the TAT is working to drive domestic tourism campaigns in line with the government’s policy to promote domestic tourism, with the aim of increasing the number of trips to 210 million and generating 1.2 trillion baht for the economy.

The campaign includes partnerships, such as at the 71st Thai Tiew Thai event at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, taking place from 22-25 August, where the “FLASH DEAL: Instant Happiness in the Rainy Season” campaign will offer travel packages, hotels and other services for 999 baht. In addition, TAT is working with airlines to prepare a “Super Deal” campaign on September 9, offering special ticket prices on weekdays (Monday-Thursday) from 9 September to 15 December 2024.

In September, the “Charming Thailand” event will also take place simultaneously in five regions of Thailand: Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Pattaya, Kanchanaburi and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

“Overall, domestic tourism is developing better this year than in 2019, which is no cause for concern. However, purchasing power is adjusting to the country’s economic conditions. Therefore, the TAT is focusing on increasing the number of tourists to stimulate more spending so that the government’s target is within reach.”

