Gov’t Proposes Postponing All May Holidays

BANGKOK — Prepare to say goodbye to all holidays next month.

Media reports on Monday said a government meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha agreed to postpone all May holidays until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The issue will be debated and formally decided at tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting.

If approved, the measure would apply to the National Labor Day on May 1, Coronation Day on May 5, Visakha Bucha on May 6, and the Royal Ploughing Ceremony on May 11.

Songkran celebrations in April had also been indefinitely scrapped. Government officials said the holiday had to be postponed in order to deter traveling and large gatherings.