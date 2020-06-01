BTS to Receive Chinese-Built, Unmanned Train

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — A Chinese-built, unmanned monorail train is scheduled for delivery to Thailand’s Bangkok next month, confirmed an executive official on Sunday.

The first Bombardier Innovia APM-300 train, manufactured in China, will arrive to the Thai capital next month, followed by two others in the next few months, said Manit Techa-apichok of Krungthep Thanakom Co., a business management firm of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The unmanned trains will shuttle commuters between a BTS station and three others on the Thonburi side of the city from October, Manit said.

A fleet of three monorail trains will run between Krung Thon station on the BTS Silom Line and those in Charoen Nakhon and Khlong San areas, including one outside Iconsiam trade center, he said.

Each of the trains has two carriages and can accommodate 140 passengers.