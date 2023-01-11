2023: A Busy Franco-Thai Year of Innovation

The year 2023 is France-Thailand Innovation Year and the French Embassy, together with its Thai and French partners from both the private and public sector, introduced a calendar full of activities on Monday.

French Ambassador to Thailand Theirry Mathou said France is not just about luxury goods and Thailand is more than just about tourism and the year will see attempts to widen the mutual perception on both nations.

“I think it’s time to introduce a new mantra,” Mathou said, adding that both nations have agreed last year in Paris to enhance Thai-French relations to “a strategic partnership” by next year, 2024.

The promotions and cooperation on innovations between the two countries will start with an event on Jan. 26 in Bangkok at Benjakitti Park from 4pm to 9pm, which includes drone show, Zom Marie Concert, space exhibition, young Thai space enthusiasts from Space.th.co will talks with two French astronauts, Dr. Claudie Haigneré and General Jean-Pierre Haigneré, who will fly to Bangkok, booth village, promotion of Le Petit Prince, who turns 80 this year and more. The entrance is free.

To strengthen the bilateral relations, Olivier Becht, Minister Delegate in charge of Foreign Trade will also visit Thailand from Jan. 25 to 27. The visit, said the French Embassy, will focus on strengthening economic relations and Becht will meet several members of the Thai government including Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit and Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

Back to other joint activities for 2023, Feb. 9 will see Tourism and Innovation Forum organized by Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce, April 24-28 will see Thai Innovation Week taking place in Paris. Back in Bangkok, the French Embassy will continue with its popular Galleries’ Nights involving 80 galleries in Bangkok to celebrate the year of innovation and more.

Through different events and joint platforms for innovation, Mathou hopes in the course of the year, Thais will learn that France has more to offer beyond luxury brands and its excellent gastronomic tradition, that there are hi-tech industries and innovations and French will realize there is more to Thailand than tourism as well.