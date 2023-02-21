Maxican ambassadors join forces to help Turkey.

H.E. Mr. Bernardo Cordova Tello, the Mexican ambassador in Thailand and his wife Adriana Mendez met with H.E. Mrs. Serap Ersoy, the Turkish ambassador in Thailand to encourage and condole with the Turkish people in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Nop Narongdej, honorary consul of the United States of Mexico in Bangkok, and his wife “Dao” Poruethai Narongdej also joined to donate the necessary items to ease the difficulties, such as winter jackets, mattresses , blankets etc. at the Turkish embassy, Empire Tower Sathorn.