PM Gen. Prayut Is Admitted to the Hospital

Photo of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha at Phramongkutklao Hospital Saturday evening released by government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

Gen. Prayut developed a swollen right hand, prescribed with antibiotics and ordered to spend a night at the hospital following an inflammatory trigger right hand. His physician said he has pseudogout and a high deposit of calcium pyrophosphate dehydrate (CPPD).

The reporters noticed Prayut has a swollen right hand since he visited Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Thursday. He said on that day he didn’t know what causes it.

”I don’t know what happened. I had it checked but there was nothing. Probably it’s because I talked too much. It should just be okay soon.”

Previously, Prayut’s aide told reporters that the PM suffers from trigger finger and has his personal physical examined.

PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has been on election campaign urging people to vote for United Thai Nation Party. “We did it. We’re doing it. We will continue to do it,” was the slogan.