The Foreign Teacher Is Charged After His Son’s Friend Drowned

An American teacher, 45, was charged with reckless homicide on March 7, after an eight-year-old boy drowned in the sea of Chumphon province, although the boy’s parents don’t blame him.

Investigations revealed that the American teacher was an employee of a local church in Map Ammarit Sub-District, Pathio District. His family, consisting of his wife, son and 4 other children, were on holiday.

While everyone was relaxing on the beach, Wiwat Phuthing, 8, and his son were on the water. The two boys were holding onto the fish-shaped floating rubber, about 3-5 metres from land. Then they were waved over. The teacher’s son held on to the floating rubber and was rescued by a Myanmar worker who heard the sound while Wiwat disappeared.

More than 100 local officers and rescue workers searched for the boy after receiving a report of a drowned child in Thung Zang Bay, Chumko sub-district, Pathio district, Chumphon province on 5 March.

The body of Wiwat was found on March 6, as his body was waved and grounded on a beach, 1 kilometers north of where he was drowning. The American teacher cried when it was confirmed that the boy had died.

Police had questioned an American teacher, a group of people who were on the same trip, and witnesses before charging the language teacher who made the children play in the water without caution, resulting in death, or involuntary manslaughter.