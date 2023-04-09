PM candidate Pheu Thai Was Hospitalised

Chaikasem Nitisiri, a Pheu Thai Party candidate for prime minister, was admitted to the hospital and spent the night in Nan province, northern Thailand after experiencing a headache, staggering, and unconsciousness during the election campaign.

Srettha Thavisin, another Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate, said that Mr. Chaikasem had felt a little exhausted in the afternoon during a visit to Wat Phra That Chae Haeng, a royal monastery, due to the hot weather.

According to Pheu Thai Party sources, Mr. Chaikasem underwent a CT scan, and it was discovered that he had a dried blood clot in his brain. It is understandable that it has been a while. So far, there have been no significant complications, but the doctor advised him to get another complete evaluation at a Bangkok hospital. On Sunday, Mr. Chaikasem will return to Bangkok for treatment.

The Pheu Thai Party has nominated three candidates for prime minister: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra; Settha Thavisin, 60, a well-known businessman; and Chaikasem, 74, a former justice minister and attorney general. Pheu Thai Party has a huge lead, according to many opinion polls. But Thailand’s electoral system means contenders have to win by a wide margin to be sure of forming the government and claiming the prime minister’s position.

The Party has a huge lead, according to many opinion polls, but Thailand’s electoral system means contenders have to win by a wide margin to be sure of forming the government and claiming the prime minister’s position.