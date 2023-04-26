The Suspect in 10 Serial Murders Could Be a Pregnant Woman

The death of a 32-year-old healthy woman, who was reported to have suddenly fainted and later died, triggered an inquest as relatives did not believe it was a natural death. The investigation leads to the discovery of at least 10 murders and 1 attempted murder.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of ‘Am’, the former wife of a deputy superintendent, who is currently four months pregnant, on 25 April. She is suspected to have poisoned Siriporn Khanwong, Koi, with cyanide. Siriporn, 32, a resident of Kanchanaburi, was found dead after she went to the Mae Klong River to release fish with the suspect in Ban Pong district, Ratchaburi province on April 14, 2023.

Police are also investigating other cases where relatives have reported a death similar to Siriporn’s.

Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy national police chief, said it was a serial killing. Police are now focusing on gathering as much evidence as possible, as many relatives of the victims did not immediately report the death because they did not believe it was unnatural. In order to prosecute the criminal, the police will need the forensic evidence.

Pol Maj Gen Surachate said that since 2020, there have been a total of 7 similar cases with a total of 10 deaths in 3 provinces: Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi.

The main evidence leading to the arrest was the cyanide in Siriporn’s body, the video footage and the cyanide bottle in the suspect’s house.

There was also a survivor who ate food with Am and later vomited before fainting, but was not dead. The survivor became a key witness who will be interrogated later.

The police believe that the motive could be the desire for the property of the dead. However, it is clear that all the victims were close to the suspect, as they all live in the police flat and were police officers. So the suspect knew what each victim was doing and whether they were rich or not.

Cases related to cyanide with names, places and dates of victims:

1st, December 13, 2020, Name: Fah, Location: a house in Nakhon Pathom

2nd, January 6, 2021, Name: Surat Thorntup, Location: a house in Tha Maka district, Kanchanaburi

3rd, August 10, 2022, Name: Pol. Capt. (female) Kanda Torai, Location: The Global department store in Nakhon Pathom

4th, August, 15, 2022, Name: Chantarat Wongkraisin, Location: a house in Cha-am district, Petchaburi

5th, September, 12, 2022, Name: Kanida Tuladecharak, Location: PTT gas station near Photharam roundabout, Ratchaburi

6th, March 12, 2023, Name: Suthisak Poonkwan, Location: a house in Udon Thani

7th, April 1, 2023, Name: Pol. Maj. Nipha Saenchan, Location: Phra Pathommachedi Stupa, Nakon Pathom

8th, April 14, 2023, Name: Siriporn Khanwing, Location: Ban Pong district, Ratchaburi

Tannicha Aksuwannawat, Am’s lawyer, said Am still denies any wrongdoing but admitted she was the last person seen with Siriporn.

On April 26, the police officers from the Crime Suppression Division took “Am,” an accused with an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court for premeditated murder, to the Ratchada Criminal Court to ask for prosecution and imprisonment. The interrogation has not yet been completed after the accused refused to cooperate; do not allow a blood test or collect a DNA sample.