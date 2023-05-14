Three-day-missing Russian Tourist Body Found In The Sea

The body of a Russian tourist was found in the sea off Phromthep Cape, Rawai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phuket Province, three days after he has been swept over a cliff.

Mr.Iurii Smoian, 32, travelled to Laem Phromthep, a popular tourist destination in Thailand, with three friends. Two people were thrown into the sea by the waves. Mr. Malakhov, was rescued and sent to the hospital, while Mr. Smoian, went missing.

A fisherman in Patong at Laem Daeng, Kalim Beach, Patong Sub-district, Kathu District, Phuket Province, alerted the search team at 12:50 p.m. on May 14 that the body had been discovered floating around 200 metres off the coast of Kalim Beach. The body was recovered by the Rawai Subdistrict Municipality Rescue Team Charitable Foundation and the Tourist Police.

Two of the dead person’s friends acknowledged that the body was that of Mr. Iuri Smoan, 32, who went missing on May 12 near Promthep Cape. Both friends were very sad, even fainted.

Then the Vachira Phuket Hospital police forensic medical team performed the autopsy before transferring the body there.