8 Parties to Sign the MOU on May 22, the 2014 Coup Anniversary

After winning the election on May 14, 2023, the Move Forward Party finally secure an MOU signing for forming a government with 7 parties on May 22, 2023, the 9th year anniversary of the coup.

Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party (MFP), together with Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew, Thai Sang Thai Party leader Sudarat Keyuraphan, Prachachat Party leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Seri Ruam Thai (Thai Liberal) Party leader Sereepisuth Temeeyaves and Fair Party leader Pitipong Temcharoen, held a press conference on the formation of the government at the Okura Prestige Hotel, Bangkok on May 18.

Other 2 political parties attended the event: 1st Chaowarit Khajohnpongkirati, leader of the New Social Power Party and 2nd Wasawat Poungponsri, leader of Peu Thai Rumphalang Party. This means that the Move Forward Party is now assured 313 seats to form a government.

Pita said that all political parties want to form a democratic government that belongs to the people and should be the government for the Thai people. He added 3 main points:

1. All parties have agreed to support Pita Linjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, as the 30th Prime Minister of Thailand.

2. All parties will sign a MOU to form a government and show the government’s agenda to the public. The ceremony will be held on 22 May 2023 and will be announced to the people. The government will solve problems in politics, the economy and social issues.

3. All parties will form a working team during a transition period to ensure that the new government can smoothly continue from the last government.

On the amendment of section 112, which concerns the royal family and which is the main factor behind this new formation of the government, Pita said that this was not the right place to talk about the issue as all parties had already stated their position since the election campaign period.

MFP general secretary Chaithawat Tulathon said that there are several issues that need to be discussed during the formation of the government. He added that not all issues can be included in the MOU. Therefore, the negotiations will focus on mutual principles to reach an agreement before 22 May. He stressed that all parties consider May 22 as a good day.

Asked about the concerns on senators and their right to vote for the prime minister, Chaithawat said the talk would help create mutual understanding as the senators were mature and had goodwill towards the country. He added that some senators may not have received the right information in the past, but the face-to-face conversation will bridge the gap of misunderstanding. He added that the momentum on the part of some senators is good.

Asked about the ‘secret deal’ that could replace the Move Forward- led government, Chaithawa said all parties had agreed to form a government together, so trust was important, as was respect. He added that if the party only cared about the secret deal, the work could not be done.

“Pheu Thai has repeatedly stressed that the party supports Pita as Thailand’s next prime minister. The success of the government formation will undeniably depend on Move Forward and Pheu Thai,” said Chaithawat.