Srettha Thavisin Reveals Lessons Learned from First Defeat: How Will Pheu Thai Fix It?

The political entry of prominent businessman Srettha Thavisin, who was expected to become the 30th prime minister in the 2023 general election as a candidate of the Pheu Thai party, alongside Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, deviated from the original predictions.

The Pheu Thai Party, formerly known as “Thai Rak Thai” before being renamed the People Power Party (Palang Prachachon), was a dominant political force for several election cycles since 2001. However, it suffered its first defeat in the 2023 elections and failed to come out on top.

This result was influenced by the emergence of the “Pita Mania” and “Dom Som” (Orange supporters) movements, which represented the voices of the new generation. These movements resulted in another party with a larger number of parliamentary seats than Pheu Thai taking first place, surpassing it by 10 seats.

Srettha spoke out for the first time about the lessons he learned this year during his foray into politics. He shared his insights during a seminar “Journey to Transform” organised by the Prachachat Business, Matichon Media Group on 24 May, just before he left for a holiday abroad to recuperate before returning to major political engagements. As a member of the Pheu Thai Party, he wants to contribute to the party’s efforts to rebrand itself.

Srettha explained that he had learnt the art of communicating with the media and recognized himself as straightforward, unlike seasoned politicians who often play with words when they respond. On his first day in the Pheu Thai Party, he candidly stated that he would only accept the post of prime minister in this election and no other. This direct statement provoked strong reactions. Many accused him of being ambitious and opportunistic, especially considering that he had only recently entered politics.

“The younger generation values clarity, and I assure you that my answers that day were correct. In summary, I have gained more experience in politics in the last 2-3 months,” Srettha said.

He mentioned that he has been a businessman for over 30 years. At present, all three of his children are successful in their education and professional life. However, he has seen difficulties in his country for the last 8-9 years. When he realized that he himself had reached a satisfactory status and did not need more, he realised that his true happiness lies in seeing others having a home and witnessing social growth under good management.

He believes that Thailand needs change and needs people with new perspectives.