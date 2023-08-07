Police Find Colombian Body Parts That A Spanish Chef Threw Into The Sea

Police in Koh Phangan, Surat Thani Province continue to search for the Colombian body parts that a Spanish suspect confessed to throwing into the water after discovering eight of them, including the skull, on August 6.

On August 3, the first body pieces of Edwin Miguel, a 44-year-old Colombian surgeon, were discovered in trash bags deposited on the cement yard at the Koh Phangan Municipal Solid Waste Disposal Centre. On August 4, a second body fragment was discovered in the same location.

A 29-year-old Spanish chef, Daniel Jeronimo, had reported to the Ko Phangan Police Station on August 2 that Edwin Miguel, his Colombian friend had vanished. But later Daniel was detained on August 5 as the suspect of murdering and dismembering Edwin Miguel himself.

The Koh Samui Provincial Court issued a warrant for Daniel’s arrest on allegations of deliberate and premeditated murder as well as the secret burial, removal, or destruction of a body to conceal his death or cause of death.

Initially, Daniel denied the accusations, but later he confessed. He claimed that when Edwin requested sex, he became enraged and punched him until Edwin tumbled over his head and fell unconscious into the tub of water. The rest is put in a black bag and thrown in the trash.

However, the police do not believe Daniel’s claim due to consistent evidence that he was well-prepared, beginning with his encouraging Edwin Miguel, with whom he has been in a relationship for over a year, to attend the Full Moon Party in Koh Phangan. Daniel used Edwin’s credit card after the Colombian surgeon invested in the opening of Daniel’s restaurant in Spain.

The police suspected Daniel had a financial motive for killing Edwin. It is currently in the process of contacting Edwin’s family.

