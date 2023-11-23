Thai Police Detained a Russian and Two Koreans on Interpol Warrants

BANGKOK – Police officers announced on November 23 the arrest of three foreigners, a Russian man and two South Korean men, who are on an Interpol arrest warrant.

A 32-year-old Russian man, Mr. Nagoro, was apprehended at a border market in the Wang Prachan Subdistrict of the Khuan Don District of Satun Province, for being an overstaying alien in the Kingdom.

He was accused of committing crimes in Moscow and Bryansk, Russia, between October 2018 and July 2020, as a part of a big organised Russian crime gang, by conducting financial operations through the electronic system without permission, including depositing, withdrawing, transferring, and retaining money.

He also supplied services to individuals, groups of persons, and organisations that illegally gained money worth 1,643 million baht in illicit circulation, earning roughly 164 million baht in revenues.

At the same time two South Koreans, Mr. Park Kyungjun, 30 years old, and Mr. Park Jongmin, 38 years old, were arrested by police officers from the Crime Suppression Division, on charges of “being foreigners entering and overstaying in the Kingdom.

According to South Korean officials who contacted Thai police, the South Korean government and Interpol are seeking both people for running online gambling websites where almost 6 billion baht were flowing.

They were sent to the Immigration Bureau for legal proceedings and driven out of the kingdom.

