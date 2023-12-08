Deputy Police Chief Will question German Fugitive in Germany

BANGKOK – Thai police personnel have been told clearly that Thailand will not extradite the German suspect involved in child prostitution, who said in a DW documentary that he paid Thai officers a million baht bribe and escaped.

On December 8, Deputy Police Chief Pol. Gen. Surachet Hakphan met with Mr. Jens Mittag, the Kingdom of Thailand’s German police liaison officer, at the Royal Thai Police Office before revealing that German authorities had detained a German suspect since February, when he fled Thailand.

If a German citizen commits an offence outside the Kingdom, he will be prosecuted in Germany on that charge immediately, according to German law. As a result, bringing this man back to Thailand is difficult because the accused is already at the prosecutor’s office.

As a result, Pol. Gen. Surachet has chosen to visit Germany in January 2024. The prosecutor is expected to encourage the accused to provide relevant evidence, including questions regarding paying bribes to Thai authorities, while records and evidence will also be provided to German prosecutors.

For Thai authorities, they have already questioned the German suspect’s Thai lawyer, Mr. Parinya Promsak, regarding the withdrawal of money from the accused’s account. It is obvious that the German suspect’s 1 million baht went towards paying bail and the lawyer’s administrative costs.

The accused could leave the country by following the court’s conditions for posting cash bail. As for whether bribes will be given to police officers or not and how, he will find them when he gets to Germany to examine the accused.

The preliminary findings of the Police Region 2 investigation must be finished within 30 days, certifying that there will be no failure because he came to direct it directly.

In addition, in considering the overall picture of the Trafficking in Persons Report (TIP report), Thailand is now in good order and can be raised from level 2.5 to level 2, so this year. He will travel to the United States to explain when they started the ranking.

An American was accused in the same case of purchasing the services of a minor and leaving through natural routes. International police coordination will take place. Next week, a red notice will be issued.

