Singaporean Man Blacklisted After False Bomb Threat at Bangkok Airport

BANGKOK — A Singaporean man has been arrested and faces deportation after making a false bomb threat at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, citing family-related stress as the motivation for his actions.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, caused significant disruption when the suspect called in a bomb threat targeting an Air Asia aircraft that was taxiing for takeoff at 2:47 p.m. Police Lieutenant General Choengron RimPadee, Commander of Immigration Division 2 and spokesman for the Immigration Bureau, confirmed that the suspect, identified only as Mr. Ho, was apprehended at the airport’s passenger terminal around 7:00 p.m. on November 22.

According to immigration officials, Mr. Ho, who had overstayed his visa by 28 days, was tracked down through his phone signal within the airport premises. Upon arrest, he confessed to making the false threat, attributing his actions to stress from family problems.

The incident on November 21 caused significant disruption to Flight FD 3114, bound for Hat Yai, affecting 162 passengers and six crew members. Airport security implemented emergency protocols, requiring all passengers to disembark for screening while the aircraft underwent a thorough security check. The emergency protocols were finally lifted at 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Ho entered Thailand using an APEC Business Travel Card and had previously made several trips to the country without any criminal record. However, he now faces severe legal consequences under Thailand’s Air Navigation Act of 2015. The law stipulates that making false statements causing panic at airports or during flights carries penalties of 5-15 years imprisonment and fines ranging from 200,000 to 600,000 baht (approximately $5,700-$17,100).

“Following his prosecution and completion of any sentence, Mr. Ho will be deported and permanently blacklisted from entering Thailand,” stated Police Lieutenant General Choengron. He added that the suspect might face additional civil lawsuits from Don Mueang Airport, the airline, and affected passengers for damages incurred.

The Immigration Bureau issued a stern warning to both Thai nationals and foreigners, emphasizing that such pranks carry severe consequences, including criminal charges, imprisonment, and substantial civil liabilities.

“The cost of such irresponsible actions extends far beyond any momentary amusement,” concluded the Immigration spokesman. “Perpetrators face not only criminal penalties and imprisonment but also responsibility for extensive civil damages.

_______