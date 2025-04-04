King and Queen of Thailand Will Pay State Visit to Bhutan

BANGKOK — Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on April 3, 2025 to announce the State Visit of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen of Thailand to the Kingdom of Bhutan:

“His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklachaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana will pay a State Visit to the Kingdom of Bhutan at the invitation of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan during 25 – 28 April 2025. The upcoming State Visit will be the first State Visit to a foreign country of His Majesty the King’s reign.

In addition to being welcomed by Their Majesties the King and Queen of Bhutan, Their Majesties will have a Royal Audience with His Majesty King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Fourth King of Bhutan, and visit Buddha Dordenma, where 74 Thai and 74 Bhutanese monks will perform Buddhist chants to extend blessings to Their Majesties.

Their Majesties the King and Queen will also observe Bhutanese cultural activities, namely traditional archery, traditional games, as well as displays of Bhutanese woven textiles and garments. In addition, Their Majesties will visit prominent development projects and exhibitions, including the collaboration project between the Royal Projects of Thailand and Bhutan, and the One Gewog One Product (OGOP) project.

The upcoming State Visit to the Kingdom of Bhutan will serve not only to strengthen the already close and well-established relations between the two Royal Families, but also promote goodwill and mutual understanding between the two Kingdoms and peoples at all levels.

To mark this historic occasion, the Government of Thailand will organize cultural events in the lead up to the State Visit, including the showcasing of traditional Thai performing arts, Thai boxing, Thai cuisine, as well as the organization of a friendly football match, all of which will contribute to even closer people-to-people ties.”

The bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Bhutan and the Kingdom of Thailand were established in 1989. Thailand is one of the only 54 nations with formal diplomatic relations with Bhutan. Two countries have maintained close and cordial relations, based on the special bonds of friendship between the Royal Families of the two Kingdoms, the constant exchanges of visits at various levels as well as Buddhist linkages and cultural affinities.

