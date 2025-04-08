Foreign Tourist Punches Thai Van Driver on Phuket Road

PHUKET — A Thai van driver has filed a police report after being assaulted by a foreign tourist during a traffic dispute on Chaloem Phra Kiat Rama 9 Road in Ratsada district, Phuket.

Saroj Jakthong reported the incident at Phuket City Police Station on April 7, claiming he was punched in the ear by a foreign man during a roadside argument. Police instructed Saroj to undergo a medical examination to document his injuries and later summoned the foreign tourist to the station for questioning.

The confrontation was captured on dashboard camera footage that has since been shared on social media. The video shows a foreign tourist driving a black pickup truck overtaking Saroj’s van before cutting in front of him, stopping, and exiting his vehicle to argue with the van driver.

The situation quickly escalated when the tourist suddenly punched Saroj in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. Another man who was standing nearby almost got punched as well.

In an interview, Saroj said the incident occurred around 9:10 PM on April 6. He was driving along the bypass road past Premium Outlet when he had to merge lanes at a bottleneck. Suddenly, a Ford pickup truck overtook him on the right and cut in front, prompting Saroj to honk his horn as a warning while braking. The other driver responded by swerving back and forth in front of him. The entire incident was recorded by another van driver who happened to be following behind.

“I got out to talk politely, telling the foreigner that his driving was dangerous and asking him to be more careful,” Saroj explained. “But he immediately punched me, knocking me down. Fortunately, no other vehicles were passing by at that moment.” The foreign tourist then drove away, and although Saroj attempted to follow, he couldn’t catch up and called the police emergency number 191 instead.

Officers advised him to file a report if he had video evidence. After obtaining footage from the van behind him, Saroj went to file a complaint, but had to wait until the next day for a medical examination as no specialist was available at the hospital that night.

When Saroj encountered the foreign tourist at the police station, the man reportedly apologized with a traditional Thai wai gesture. However, Saroj has refused to settle the matter and is pursuing legal action against the tourist.

____________