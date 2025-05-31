200-Year-Old Thai Cultural Treasure ‘Terid Nora’ Stolen

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT — A valuable 200-year-old “Terid Nora” (traditional Nora dance headdress) has been stolen from the Arts and Culture Center at Nakhon Si Thammarat Rajabhat University, marking the second major theft of cultural artifacts from the institution in five years.

University President Dr. Sompong Raksatham and Arts and Culture Center staff showed reporters the crime scene on May 31, revealing that while a ceremonial tray and an old Nora tail costume adorned with traditional beads remained in the display case, the precious Terid Nora headdress and at least one antique sword had disappeared.

Dr. Sompong said he only learned of the theft on the evening of May 26, despite the items going missing in early May. He has called together relevant service personnel and legal affairs staff for discussions, filed a police report at Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station, and ordered an internal investigation committee.

This incident echoes a similar crime five years ago when thieves stole hundreds of ancient manuscripts called “Bud,” some several centuries old. That case involved both internal and external personnel working together and legal proceedings followed.

Cultural arts experts from Nakhon Si Thammarat describe the stolen Terid Nora as approximately 200 years old or older, crafted in the distinctive style of Nakhon Si Thammarat artisans. The piece features unique characteristics including brass construction with a distinctive shape different from other provinces, beautifully decorated with mirrors.

The artifact was donated to the university by descendants of Nora dance lineages as an educational resource for future generations to study and learn from.

The theft represents a significant loss of Thailand’s intangible cultural heritage, with authorities investigating the security breach at the cultural center.

