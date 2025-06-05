Pattaya Manhunt for Chinese Fraud Suspect After Dramatic Escape

PATTAYA — Pattaya police have launched a manhunt for a Chinese fraud suspect who made a daring escape by jumping from the second floor of the police station building during questioning in the early hours of Thursday morning. CCTV footage captured the dramatic incident.

Mr. Li Jian, a 38-year-old Chinese national, was initially arrested by immigration officers at Don Mueang Airport at 3:48 PM on June 4 as he prepared to board a flight to Da Nang, Vietnam. The arrest followed the discovery of an outstanding warrant issued by Pattaya Provincial Court on fraud charges.

The Fraud Case

Investigations revealed that Li and the victim were former friends. The suspect had requested to exchange Chinese yuan for USDT digital currency for investment purposes. The victim transferred 38,712.77 USDT tokens, valued at over 1.26 million baht, in exchange for 178,000 yuan. However, Li failed to transfer the agreed amount, prompting the victim to file a police complaint.

The Dramatic Escape

After his arrest, Don Mueang Airport immigration officials coordinated with Pattaya Police Station to transfer the suspect for legal proceedings just before 1:00 a.m. on June 5.

During questioning, Li seized an opportunity when the investigating officer was momentarily distracted. He opened a sliding glass window on the second floor at the back of the detention facility and jumped into Soi 9 beside the police station before fleeing.

A police officer who attempted to pursue him by jumping down sustained injuries after hitting metal chairs below and was unable to continue the chase.

Manhunt Underway

Following the escape, Police Lieutenant Colonel Anek Sathong-ayu, Chief of Pattaya City Police Station, immediately ordered the deployment of detective units and patrol officers throughout the Pattaya area. Authorities have sealed off various routes and are reviewing CCTV footage from multiple angles to track down the fugitive.

Police Major General Thawatchkiert Jindakuansanong, Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, has appealed to the public for assistance, urging anyone who spots the suspect to contact authorities at 191, available 24 hours a day.

