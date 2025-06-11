Thai Celebrity Police Doctor Arrested for Date Rape Drug Operation

BANGKOK — A prominent Thai celebrity who worked as both a doctor and police officer has been arrested for illegally trafficking date rape drugs, authorities announced Wednesday.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Anchuli Theerawongpaisal, 46, known publicly as “Dr. Air,” was among seven people arrested Tuesday in connection with an illegal operation selling controlled substances used as date rape drugs.

Shocking Discovery

The investigation began when Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials detected unusual purchasing patterns for Flunitrazepam, a prescription sleep medication that requires doctor authorization. The drug, classified as a Category 2 and 4 controlled substance, can be used to sedate victims for sexual assault.

Dr. Air was found to have purchased large quantities of the medication alone, using the names of 12 medical clinics in Bangkok for the orders.

“When the FDA reported these irregularities to police, we launched an investigation and discovered Dr. Air and her associates were storing these drugs in private rooms with guards before distributing them to network members across different areas,” said Police Major General Nopasit Mitrapakdee, Commander of the Narcotics Suppression Division 1.

Massive Financial Operation

Records show Dr. Air’s drug purchases escalated dramatically:

2022: 1 million baht worth of drugs

2023: 4 million baht

2024: 11 million baht

2025: Already 7-8 million baht despite incomplete year, using 12 clinic names

Financial investigations revealed approximately 80 million baht in transaction flows connected to the operation.

Using Names of the Dead

Deputy Health Minister Dr. Thanakrit Jitareerat revealed a disturbing discovery: Dr. Air had been using the names of 370 deceased individuals from as far back as 1998 to claim drug withdrawals from clinics.

“Our investigation over the past two months found 370 names of deceased people being used in this scheme,” he said.

Seven Arrested

Initial arrest warrants were issued June 10 for five suspects: Pol. Lt. Col. Anchuli Theerawongpaisal, Operation leader and drug procurer; Duriyalak Upchai, Drug guard and distributor in Wang Thonglang area; Nattapat Thirachot, Bangkok area distributor; Pakorn Chantep, Bangkok area distributor; and Orachun Chantanam, Bangkok area distributor.

Two additional suspects, Patchara and Patcharamon, were later arrested in Nakhon Pathom Province for possession of controlled substances.

Evidence Seized

Authorities confiscated 170,400 pills of various controlled substances including Alprazolam, Zolpidem tartrate, Flunitrazepam, Clonazepam, and Clorazepate.

All suspects face charges of conspiracy to distribute Category 2 controlled substances without authorization for commercial purposes and conspiracy to commit serious drug-related offenses.

Fall from Grace

Dr. Air was a well-known celebrity police doctor specializing in child and adolescent mental health treatment at Police Hospital. She previously served as deputy spokesperson for the National Police Office, handling public relations and providing information about police operations.

She also owned The Air Clinic, a dermatology clinic offering health and personality consultations.

Her reputation was previously tarnished in 2019 when she controversially encouraged mothers to give birth in the United States for American citizenship, and she faced defamation charges in 2017 involving a high-society woman.

Official Response

The Narcotics Suppression Command is expediting procedures to dismiss Dr. Air from government service through Police Hospital, with final approval from the National Police Commissioner. The Ministry of Public Health has also recommended the Medical Council consider disciplinary action.

The case highlights concerns about prescription drug abuse and the misuse of medical authority for illegal drug trafficking operations.

