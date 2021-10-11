Thailand to Reopen to Vaccinated Tourists From 10 Countries

BANGKOK — Vaccinated travelers from countries declared to be at a low risk of coronavirus outbreak will soon be able to visit Thailand without having to undergo any quarantine, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday night.

The move, which Prayut described as “a small, yet significant step” toward a return to normalcy, will come into effect on Nov 1. The initial phase of the reopening will be limited to 10 “low-risk countries,” though Prayut named only five of them during his speech: the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and Singapore.

This is a developing story