HK High Court reveals Khunying Korkaew was correct in her acquisition of WEH Shares. Singling out Mr. Kasem for misinforming the court.

‘Khunying Korkaew Boonyachinda’ discloses evidence from The Hong Kong High Court’s verdict revealing that the shares from Wind Energy Holding were correctly acquired and that Mr. Kasem sued in bad faith, resulting in the court ordering for Mr. Kasem to pay for full damages. The Hong Kong High Court also ordered Mr. Kasem to not sue again citing that ‘there is no valid reason why he should be left with the liberty to commence a fresh action’.

Mr. Winyat Chartmontri, Khunying Korkaew’s lawyer, revelated that in July 2019 The Hong Kong High Court ruled against the case filed by Mr. Kasem in regards to suing for the forgery of signatures. With a judgement stating that ‘Kasem has, at best, failed to discharge his duty to make full and frank disclosure, and at worst, intentionally misinformed the court, about the true basis of his case’. In addition to this, as a result the court ordered that ‘For this reason, the costs [in regards to the case] should be taxed and paid forthwith on indemnity basis’.

Additionally, as the court order prohibited Mr. Kasem from taking any further action against the three defendants due to the fact that ‘In view of the stance now taken by Kasem (that is, he does not have any interest in WEH)’ Mr. Kasem does not have anything to gain or lose from WEH. As a result, having no reasonable ground to file a new lawsuit based on the allegation that WEH shares were improperly transferred from Mr. Kasem. Raising the question of if Mr. Kasem has complied with the order from the High Court to compensate all defendants in the amount totaling around 18 Million Hong Kong Dollars.

This information was not previously disclosed to the media as it was thought to be a matter better dealt with, within the family. However, in the past information that was heavily skewed was released to various media outlets. Damaging the reputations of those targeted. Therefore, it is necessary to bring forth evidence of the truth from The Hong Kong High Court. Despite all this and the judgment brought down in Hong Kong, Mr. Kasem has filed three lawsuits against Khunying Korkaew and his son in Thai court, all of which share the same basis.

At present, all cases are in the process of consideration having had no final verdict. Therefore, it must be assumed that no one is as of yet at fault. By way of the Thai legal system, specifically the Accusatorial system in Common Law. It can be viewed has having done something wrong or being a bad person. However, justice must be allowed to run its course as anyone can make allegations against an individual or entity. As a result the plaintiff (in this case also the one prosecuting) must allow for the defendants an opportunity to present to the court evidence to the contrary.

Khunying Korkaew believing in a virtuous and just legal system attended court today to bring forth factual evidence brought from the Hong Kong High Court Judgement to fight the case. Trusting it better to use facts based on evidence to fight her case opposed to using various media outlets to provide misleading information that causes widespread misunderstanding. It is for this reason that Khunying Korkaew’s Lawyer found it necessary to put forward the truth to show innocence today.