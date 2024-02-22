Bangkok Gems & Jewelery Fair Expects To Bring in 3.3 Billion Baht in Trade

BANGKOK – The 69th Bangkok Gems and Jewelery Fair 2024 is presently offering buyers and sellers to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok.

Organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT), the world gems and jewellery fair filled more than 2,500 booths on February 21–25, Feb. 21-23 for traders and Feb. 24-25 for pubic, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Exhibition Halls 1–8, Levels G and LG, QSNCC.

HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya presided over the event’s grand opening on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and visited the Heirlooms of Elegance exhibition, which featured a high-end jewellery collection designed by HRH and created by Beauty Gems artisans to inspire the next generation of designers while also promoting the Thai gem and jewellery industry on a global scale.

Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, stated that the Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair, which has been held for over 40 years, is Thailand’s largest event and Asia’s oldest. It is an international commerce forum recognised among the top five in the world.

This event attracts both Thai and foreign businesses, with over 1,100 enterprises exhibiting at 2,500 booths. It is regarded as a critical platform for driving Thailand ahead to become the world’s centre of the gem and jewellery trade.

“More than 40,000 visitors from around the world are expected to attend the event over five days, with a trade value of at least 3.3 billion baht,” he said.

According to the GIT, Thailand’s gem and jewellery exports dropped 2.83% to USD 14,636.88 million in 2023. However, in December 2023, the gem and jewellery export value increased by 71.13% to USD 972.28 million. When unwrought gold is deducted, the adjusted export value for gems and jewellery is USD 556.65 million, representing a 6.77% rise over December 2022.

Despite ranking as the country’s third most important export category, following automobile and computer respectively, with a share of 5.14% of Thailand’s total gross exports, the actual export value, excluding unwrought gold, showed resilience with an 8.40% year-on-year increase, reaching USD 8,658.11 million.

This performance highlights the sector’s adaptability and sustained strength in the face of overall export challenges.