Geopolitics, Economic Woes Slow Thai Business Growth in Early 2024

By
Khaosod English
-

BANGKOK — The overall business establishment in Thailand during the first five months of 2024 (January-May) saw 39,032 new business registrations, which decreased by 1.58% compared to last year, according to the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce.

Auramon Supthaveethum, Director-General of the Department of Business Development added that the total registered capital value of new businesses is 117,099.53 million baht, which decreased by 69.89%.

However, business repeals decreased by 14.99%, totaling 4,623, while the registered capital repeals increased by 65.89%, reaching 71,844.77 million baht.

Consumers remain concerned about the slow recovery of economic growth, political stability, and ongoing geopolitical conflicts, leading to a forecast for business registrations in the first half of 2024 between 44,000 – 47,000. Additionally, the entire year is expected to see between 90,000-98,000 registrations, an increase of 5-15% from the previous year.

Advertisement

Auramon commerce
Auramon Supthaveethum, Director-General of the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce, announced the figures for newly registered businesses in Thailand during the first 5 months of 2024 on June 26, 2024.

The Department also disclosed the fiscal analysis for the fiscal year 2023, revealing that nationwide corporations generated total revenue exceeding 57.86 trillion baht, with a profit of over 2.34 trillion baht. Among sectors, manufacturing recorded the highest income of 23.72 trillion baht and a profit of 1.10 trillion baht.

Following that, the wholesale/retail industry had revenues of 23.32 trillion baht, with a profit of 0.46 trillion baht. In contrast, the service sector recorded revenues of 10.82 trillion baht, with a profit of 0.78 trillion baht.

The top ten subsidiary businesses with the highest revenue are:

  1. Petroleum refining products manufacturing – 3.84 trillion baht
  2. Wholesale of watches and jewelry – 3.12 trillion baht
  3. Retail jewelry – 2.39 trillion baht
  4. Personal vehicle manufacturing – 1.56 trillion baht
  5. Manufacturing of automotive parts and other accessories – 1.55 trillion baht
  6. New passenger car sales – 1.45 trillion baht
  7. Commercial banks – 1.11 trillion baht
  8. Real estate – 1.07 trillion baht
  9. Retail of automotive fuel at gas stations – 1.02 trillion baht
  10. Wholesale of liquid fuels – 0.96 trillion baht

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR